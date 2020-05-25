Green River District reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 cases on Monday.
One of those new cases is in Daviess County while the other is in Ohio County.
Green River health officials say that the total number of reported cases in the district is 627. They say 477 have recovered.
- Daviess Co. - 302 cases, 5 deaths, 242 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 150 cases, 98 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 104 cases, 4 deaths, 75 recovered
- Webster Co. - 33 cases, 29 recovered
- McLean Co. - 23 cases, 1 death, 19 recovered
- Union Co. - 9 cases, 8 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 6 cases, 6 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 485 cases, 7 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 219 cases, 28 deaths, 160 recovered
These are the numbers for food plant workers in our area reported Thursday, May 21. Please note the worker could live in another county and would count towards county numbers there.
- Perdue Farms, Ohio County (298 positive employees, 1 employee death)
- Specialty Food Group, Daviess County (41 positive employees)
- Tyson Foods (Green River), Henderson County (99 positive employees)
