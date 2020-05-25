Evansville’s Inflatable Fun Factory sees decline in customers despite reopening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As businesses continue to reopen across Indiana, some recreational hot spots are seeing a downturn in customers as COVID-19 still remains at-large.
The Inflatable Fun Factory in Evansville is one such business that has opened recently but has also seen a decline in customers.
Although the Factory specializes in “bounce parties,” it’s not the entertainment some parents are seeking in the times of a pandemic due to the high-contact nature of the bouncing.
Employees at the Inflatable Fun Factory say business is slow, but that it’s expected. They just want the public to know they’re upping safety measures for guests’ peace of mind.
“As a family entertainment center, we’re taking as many precautions as we possibly can," General Manager Lydia Politano said. "We are - we’re encouraging our guests too, they’re washing their hands before they go in, they’re using hand sanitizer as they go out. Our employees, we actually are taking temperatures every time someone comes in, just to be sure because we want our guests to feel comfortable and safe and we want them to know that we’re doing everything possible to make it that way.”
Since reopening, the Inflatable Fun Factory is operating under their regular hours, but they’re basing it off of how business is going at the time.
Lydia says if you need to keep up with any information regarding the business, you can head online and check out their Facebook page.
