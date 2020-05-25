EPD: Woman facing drug charges after traffic accident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 22-year-old Evansville woman was arrested Sunday on drug and driving under the influence charges after police say she crashed her car.
Officers say that they were called to Morgan Avenue and Stockwell Road for an accident around 5:20 p.m.
When officers were on their way, they say dispatch informed them that the two women who were involved in the crash were walking away from the scene.
When officers arrived, they say they saw the two women walking back to the scene from behind a restaurant.
EPD officers began talking to the driver, 22-year-old Lauren Vanover, and her passenger.
Officers say they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, and at the time, Vanover was placed in custody.
During a search of the car, officers say they found a jewelry box that had a yellow pill and a foil gum wrapper with a strip of tabs inside.
According to the affidavit, Vanover admitted to officers that the pill was ecstasy. Officers say the strip of tabs tested positive for LSD.
Officers say Vanover then failed the field sobriety test.
Vanover was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and was given a urine test. Police say she tested positive for THC and Benzodiazepine.
Vanover was then taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where she faces driving under the influence, possession, and hit and run charges.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.