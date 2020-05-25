Burdette Park reopens in time for Memorial Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There weren’t a lot of people out at Burdette Park on Monday.
Right now, the aquatic center is closed. However, some are finding other ways to beat the heat.
As Memorial Day began, many Burdette Park visitors found themselves running from the sun and having picnics under the trees.
While others, like Hosea Gomez, spent their day walking the trails and catching fish.
“It keeps my mind off of everything, all the bills, work, just passing the time, and I really enjoy it,” Gomez said.
Burdette Park is reopening after the stay at home order, allowing reservations and access to their campgrounds.
”You know everyone’s been looking forward to it, being able to get all the family together and spend time with them," Gomez said.
Visitors tell 14 News they spent their morning here in order to get some peace and quiet before their family cookouts later this evening.
Hosea tells us more people need to come to Burdette, nature could do them a lot of good.
”I know they say people need to stay in, but I think as far as I’m concerned, the COVID-19 is there toward its end," Gomez said. “So people need to get out more, get out of the house, enjoy life again.”
The aquatic center at Burdette Park will remain closed for the summer.
Burdette Park is not allowing building tours at this time or new campground reservations, but they are hoping to reopen those options in June.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.