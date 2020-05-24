Warm with scattered rain chances for Memorial Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few showers and thunderstorms are moving through the Tri-State this evening, mainly north of I-64. There is also a line of showers and storms moving through Missouri right now that is headed our way. That line is expected to die out before ever reaching the Tri-State, but if it holds together, it could bring us some rain during the overnight hours, mainly in southeast Illinois.