Warm with scattered rain chances for Memorial Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few showers and thunderstorms are moving through the Tri-State this evening, mainly north of I-64. There is also a line of showers and storms moving through Missouri right now that is headed our way. That line is expected to die out before ever reaching the Tri-State, but if it holds together, it could bring us some rain during the overnight hours, mainly in southeast Illinois.
Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 80s this afternoon and will fall back through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 60s by the end of the night under partly cloudy skies.
Memorial Day will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Once again, the warm, muggy conditions will provide the energy for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to bubble up in the afternoon and evening.
That means we are not talking about a washout, but you will need to keep an eye on the sky and have a backup plan with a place to seek shelter if a thunderstorm pops up during any outdoor activities.
Some of that rain could linger over in the first part of Monday night, but most of the showers and storms will likely die out within a couple hours after sunset.
A cold front slowly approaching from the west may bring more cloud cover as well as isolated rain chances in earlier parts of the day Tuesday and Wednesday. However, that front is expected to stall out before actually making it to the Tri-State, so I think afternoon heating will still be the main drive for our rain chances. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Friday.
A different cold front is expected to push down from the north by the end of the week. That will bring us increased rain chances Thursday and Friday followed by cooler, drier weather next weekend with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Keep in mind that because that is nearly a full week away some of the timing and details will likely change.
