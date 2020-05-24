Police: Saturday fight lands man in jail

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper man is facing several charges after a fight on Saturday.
Police say they responded to a fight in progress in the 500 block of 6th Street just after 6 p.m. They say two males were fighting in the front yard of the home.
According to officials, 70-year-old Michael Eckert was found to be the aggressor.
Eckert is charged with strangulation, criminal confinement, battery resulting in bodily injury, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Eckert is booked in the Dubois County Security Center.
