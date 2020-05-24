2 more residents at Hamilton Pointe die from COVID-19; IN reports 12 new deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports 487 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 along with 12 more deaths.
The state’s total number of positive cases sits at 31,376 along with 1,824 total deaths.
Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton says an 83-year-old male and a 92-year-old female at Hamilton Pointe have died Saturday.
The Dubois County Health Department is reporting seven additional positive coronavirus cases. They say 46 people have recovered.
The map shows new cases in Vanderburgh, Warrick and Pike County.
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 240 cases, 2 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 179 cases, 2 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 163 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 30 cases
- Posey Co. -17 cases
- Gibson Co. - 13 cases, 1 death
- Spencer Co. - 14 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.