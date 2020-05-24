Little Leagues Return to Practice in Indiana

Navy team head coach and parent Chris Jackson said, “We’re only allowed to have a few in the dugout, and then we’ve got all the kids spaced out 6 feet apart, in the bullpen area when they’re batting -- no high-fives. We’re actually too, sanitizing the dugouts and everything between games, so this year we have an hour-and-a-half timeline for the games, so in between games we can get in and disinfect the dugouts and equipment. We are not allowing fans to sit in the stands, and we’re encouraging social distancing.”