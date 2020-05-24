Downtown YMCA reopens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More gyms are re-opening in Evansville as Governor Holcomb's plan continues.
Gyms were allowed to re-open on Friday, but the Downtown YMCA decided to wait until Sunday.
YMCA officials say workers now must wear face masks.
Members don’t have to wear face mask, but social distancing is enforced in between gym equipment.
They are also now requiring temperature checks for anyone entering the building.
Members are also given their own disinfectant spray.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.