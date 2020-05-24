Catholic Diocese has First In-Person Services, since March

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Catholic Diocese of Evansville celebrated a return to their first, in-person services this weekend, since the coronavirus shutdown.
People everywhere have been trying to keep the faith, throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, but until a few weeks ago, going inside a church, had not been an option.
Churches around the Tri-State have begun reopening their doors though, for in-person mass, and this weekend, the Catholic Diocese of Evansville, held its first open services, since March. About 50 parishioners attended this morning’s mass, and Bishop Joseph Siegel tells us they took plenty of precautions.
Bishop Joseph Siegel said, “We really want to encourage people that if they didn’t feel comfortable coming, to stay home, and of course those that are in the risk areas, those over 65 with pre-existing health conditions, to stay home -- separating the pews, putting families together on the sides and then allowing the center for those who are more individuals, strongly encouraging people to receive communion in the hand rather than in the tongue.”
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said, “It was really well organized. The parish had sent out numerous e-mails to the community with directions on what to expect, which door to go in, where the ushers would be seating them. People are trying to get their own comfort level on what they’re interested in doing right now.”
A handful of volunteers stuck around, after mass, to sanitize the pews, so that they would be clean for the next service.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.