Car crashes into Owensboro apartment building

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say a car hit two other parked cars before running into an apartment building.
It happened Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court.
Police tell us there were no injuries. We are working to get more information from them now.
A resident says the crash caused the steps of the building have collapsed, and the residents of the building are now displaced.
The resident says several children were inside the apartment when it was hit.
