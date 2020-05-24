‘Baby’ Ivie turning 16

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You might remember 'Baby Ivie.'
She was born with a condition that left most of her intestines outside of her body.
Well, this week she is celebrating her 16th birthday.
She spent a lot of her young life in and out of hospitals.
Her mother even donated part of her liver and intestines to help save her.
Sunday, her family and friends celebrated with a drive-by parade to celebrate the sweet 16 milestone.
“When we were first told that she actually need a transplant, they said that she probably had two weeks to live if we didn’t do it, and luckly I was a match. So, which is what brought us here today to celebrate her actual 16th birthday. I mean, I’m actually still speechless with it because she amazes me everyday. Just to have her with us, its a huge deal,” said Ivie’s mom, Kara Griffin.
Ivie’s mom says there is another big milestone they’re celebrating, she says Ivie hasn’t had to go to the hospital in a while.
