Summer-like heat and afternoon rain chances through Memorial Day weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple of spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening, but most of us will stay dry. Any rain we do see will die out once the sun sets. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s and 70s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 60s by the end of the night.
This summer-like weather will continue through the holiday weekend and into next week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s both Sunday and Monday under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70°.
Those warm, muggy conditions will provide the energy for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to bubble up each afternoon and evening. That rain will likely then taper off each night once we lose the energy from the sun.
That means we are not talking about a washout any of the next few days, but you will need to keep an eye on the sky and have a backup plan with a place to seek shelter if a thunderstorm pops up during any outdoor activities.
A cold front slowly approaching from the west may bring more cloud cover and more widespread rain chances through the middle of the week, but that front is expected to stall and die out before it actually makes it to the Tri-State, so I think daytime heating will still be the main drive for our rain chances.
We may finally see a change in this weather pattern by the end of the week as a different cold front moves through the Tri-State from the northwest Friday night into Saturday morning. That will likely bring us a more organized line of showers and storms followed by some slightly cooler temperatures. However, since that is still a full week away, it is too early to flesh out any details.
