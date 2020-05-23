IN reports 21 new COVID-19 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reports 513 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 and 21 more have died.
The state’s total number of coronavirus cases sits at 30,901 along with 1,812 total deaths from COVID-19.
Health officials say 214,933 tests have been taken.
The coronavirus map shows new cases in Vanderburgh, Posey and Warrick County.
However, the Vanderburgh County coronavirus website shows 203 people have recovered.
The Dubois County Health Department is reporting one new positive case. Health officials also report 46 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 240 cases, 2 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 172 cases, 2 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 163 cases, 26 deaths
- Perry Co. - 28 cases
- Posey Co. -17 cases
- Gibson Co. - 13 cases, 1 death
- Spencer Co. - 14 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 5 cases
