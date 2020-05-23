Owensboro native works front lines of testing sites

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) -In almost 2 months, Owensboro native, Lieutenant Colonel Patricia Adams, has served her country at the Kroger COVID-19 testing sites in Kentucky.
“I wanted to find a way that I could find that sense of community, and serve my country, so I joined the Air National Guard to do both” said Adams.
Adams leads the national guard team at the Kroger sites, helping local law enforcement do traffic control and registration.
She sits on the front lines as people come to get tested for the virus that has put many of our lives on hold.
“It’s not very often in the National Guard that we actually do get to serve our community in the ways that we have, so its been very special and meaningful to me” said Adams.
Each car that comes to take a test drives past Adams and her team, and goes on to self administer the COVID-19 swab test, in order to cut down on exposure.
“Administering the test is not painful at all, and its pretty easy process that people get through no problem” said Adams.
Adams does not know how much longer she will be serving at the Kroger sites, she says her duties are given on a week to week basis.
But she tells 14 News, no matter how long she is needed,she will be there.
“When they called me on that Wednesday, I did not hesitate at all, it has been such an honor to be able to help my country” said Adams.
You can find a Kroger testing site near you here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.