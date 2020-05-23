Lonestar Rodeo at Henderson County Fairgrounds canceled

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - The Lonestar Rodeo has canceled their event scheduled for July 3 and July 4 at the Henderson County Fairgrounds.
Lonestar Rodeo officials say the decision was made after recent updates and future projections from officials concerning social distancing restrictions.
They say their goal is to keep everyone safe. Vice President of the Henderson County Fairboard Louis Weber says they hope things can return to normal for the 2021 fair season.
