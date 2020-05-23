KSP release photo of truck that hit Panther Creek Bridge

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the wreck which caused the Panther Creek Bridge on KY 81 in Daviess County to be shutdown.
They say several witnesses identified the truck in the photo as the likely vehicle who struck the bridge pillars.
It happened Monday afternoon.
Troopers are asking anyone who had a propane tank removed or delivered around that time and/or knows the owner/operator of the truck in the photo to contact Kentucky State Police Post 16 at 270-826-3312.
