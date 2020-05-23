Green River District reports 6 additional positive cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting six additional cases of COVID-19.
These new cases are in Daviess, Henderson and Ohio County.
Health officials say 620 cases are in the district and 474 people have recovered.
Green River District reports 14 people are currently hospitalized.
Here are the case numbers for our Kentucky counties.
- Daviess Co. - 300 cases, 5 deaths, 241 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 147 cases, 97 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 104 cases, 4 deaths, 75 recovered
- Webster Co. - 33 cases, 29 recovered
- McLean Co. - 21 cases, 1 death, 18 recovered
- Union Co. - 9 cases, 8 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 6 cases, 6 recovered
Muhlenberg and Hopkins County are not apart of the Green River District Health Department.
Here are their numbers reported Friday.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 481 cases, 7 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 219 cases, 28 deaths, 160 recovered
These are the numbers for food plant workers in our area reported Thursday. Please note the worker could live in another county and would count towards county numbers there.
- Perdue Farms, Ohio County (298 positive employees, 1 employee death)
- Specialty Food Group, Daviess County (41 positive employees)
- Tyson Foods (Green River), Henderson County (99 positive employees)
