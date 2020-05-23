Evansville Police investigating stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a stabbing landed a man in the hospital with a collapsed lung.
They say this all happened Friday in the 1100 block of Weinbach Avenue.
According to a report, the victim told police he was outside when a man came up to him.
Records show the two ended up in an argument, and the victim ran away when the man pulled out a pocket knife.
That’s when the report says the victim felt a sharp pain in his side.
Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with a collapsed lung.
There have been no arrests
