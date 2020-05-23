Evansville Police investigating stabbing

Police cruiser, Evansville Police Dept. (Source: WFIE 14 News)
By Tanner Holbrook | May 23, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT - Updated May 23 at 6:10 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a stabbing landed a man in the hospital with a collapsed lung.

They say this all happened Friday in the 1100 block of Weinbach Avenue.

According to a report, the victim told police he was outside when a man came up to him.

Records show the two ended up in an argument, and the victim ran away when the man pulled out a pocket knife.

That’s when the report says the victim felt a sharp pain in his side.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with a collapsed lung.

There have been no arrests

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.