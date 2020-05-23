Evansville nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 in New York

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We introduced back in April the story of Mary Nguyn, an Evansville native and certified registered nurse anesthetist that flew to New York to help fight against COVID-19.
While in New York, she witnessed some sad goodbyes, as well as some miraculous recoveries.
“I said, you know, I want him to leave before I do.” Nguyn said. “He’s my last COVID patient that was there for so long, and he was discharged home the day before I left.”
However, there was one recovery that Nguyn wasn’t expecting - her own.
Mary took an antibody test revealing that she tested positive for IGG.
“Which meant that I had COVID-19 and my immune system had developed antibodies,” Nguyn said. “I was surprised that I could not pinpoint the time that I was possibly sick."
Now back in Evansville, Nguyn is continuing to help those with COVID-19 by becoming a plasma donor.
“No question at all," Nguyn said. "After what we’ve seen, if we can prevent someone from getting to that stage - absolutely.”
Alhough Nguyn is no longer on the front lines, she’s hoping to carry her patients and her co-workers in her heart.
“I really feel like those bonds will stay with me for a really long time,” Nguyn said.
