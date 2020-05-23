Ellis Park Giving up Three Racing Days to Keeneland Race Track

Ellis management tells 14 News, that they are giving up one weekend of races, July 10th thru the 12th, to Keeneland race track, in Lexington. The reason: Keeneland lost its entire spring meet, due to Covid-19, which included some big stakes races, like the Blue Grass Stakes and Ashland stakes. So, in an attempt to get those back, they submitted a request to the Kentucky horse racing commission, for a five-day summer meet, from July 8th thru 12th. We spoke with Laguna Development’s chief of sales and marketing, Skip Sayre, who tells 14 News, that Ellis Park has agreed to turn those three weekend days, over to Keeneland, and that they will be compensated for doing so. He also says they are discussing the possibility, of making up those races, at some point during the meet.