Bob’s Gym provides members with sneak peek into reopening plans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members at Bob’s Gym were back at its West side location on Friday to get a sneak peek of Sunday’s reopening.
“We want to make sure when members come in, they feel safe," Scott Depriest, Chief Experience Officer at Bob’s Gym said.
Staff at the West location have spent the past few months preparing for Friday - the day that Indiana gyms can reopen, as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan.
“When you look around and see that everything is properly spaced apart, some of the protocols and the stickers that are on the floor," Andy Dillow, a 19-year member at Bob’s Gym said. "It definitely makes it easier to come back.”
Members will be greeted at the door with hand sanitizer, and a few questions from staff like, “In the last 14 days, have you had close contact with someone who has COVID-19, or are you experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms?”
The all-important question - do members need to bring their masks to Bob’s Gym?
“All the staff will have masks,” Depriest said. “We are encouraging members to wear masks, but it is not required.”
Although gyms across the Hoosier State can reopen Friday, leaders at Bob’s Gym say the original reopening date of May 24th was best for their staff of nearly 200 workers.
“Under the time we had to get everything accomplished, it was just important to stick to reopening Sunday," Scott Turi, Chief Development Officer at Bob’s Gym said. "Within a couple days notice from the Governor, it was tough for us to change gears from a staffing standpoint.”
With these protocols in place, members say they are ready to be back.
“The social stuff is what you miss the most, and there is a huge social part of being a gym member," Dillow said. "It’s a huge part of my everyday routine.”
