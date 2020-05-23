Air travel increasing out of EVV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday travel is well underway in the Tri-State, but officials say lines at Evansville Regional Airport are shorter than usual.
Officials say passenger traffic is lower this weekend compared to last year’s Memorial Day, but they are starting to see more people hop on flights in general.
EVV officials say their passenger traffic jumped more than 100 percent Friday.
They say passengers are beginning to feel more comfortable coming onto flights.
EVV has expanded their cleaning efforts, and have installed several signs in the TSA lines to remind everyone about social distancing.
Rental car agencies and airlines are also doing their part, adding counter shields.
There are also new electrostatic sprayers being used to help disinfect.
The restaurant inside the airport has also re-opened.
Officials hope to see the number of passengers continue to increase over time.
