WATCH LIVE: IL Gov. Pritzker giving COVID-19 update
(Source: WFIE)
May 22, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 2:15 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to give his daily coronavirus update at 2:30 p.m. CST on Friday.

You can watch that press conference here.

On Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his team announced 2,268 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 87 additional deaths throughout Illinois on Thursday afternoon.

The state has 102,686 total cases. As of Thursday, 4,607 people have died from complications with COVID-19 so far.

[Illinois Coronavirus Website]

Here are the numbers for our Illinois counties

  • Wayne Co. - 9 cases, 1 death
  • White Co. - 2 cases
  • Edwards Co. -2 cases
  • Wabash Co. - 1 case

