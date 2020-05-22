WATCH LIVE: IL Gov. Pritzker giving COVID-19 update

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to give his daily coronavirus update at 2:30 p.m. CST on Friday.
On Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his team announced 2,268 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 87 additional deaths throughout Illinois on Thursday afternoon.
The state has 102,686 total cases. As of Thursday, 4,607 people have died from complications with COVID-19 so far.
Here are the numbers for our Illinois counties
- Wayne Co. - 9 cases, 1 death
- White Co. - 2 cases
- Edwards Co. -2 cases
- Wabash Co. - 1 case
