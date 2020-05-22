Hopkins Co. reporting new COVID-19 death, Green River District reports 5 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, Hopkins County officials reported that another resident has died due to COVID-19 complications, and two more have tested positive.
The county now has 219 cases, and 160 people have recovered. They say there are 31 active cases in Hopkins County.
Green River District Health Department officials are reporting five additional cases of COVID-19.
Two of those new cases are in Daviess County, another two are in Henderson County, and the last one is in Ohio County.
Green River health officials say there are a total of 614 cases in the district and 469 are recovered.
Here are the case numbers for our Kentucky counties.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 481 cases, 7 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 297 cases, 5 deaths, 237 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 219 cases, 28 deaths, 160 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 145 cases, 97 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 103 cases, 4 deaths, 74 recovered
- Webster Co. - 33 cases, 29 recovered
- McLean Co. - 21 cases, 1 death, 18 recovered
- Union Co. - 9 cases, 8 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 6 cases, 6 recovered
These are the numbers for food plant workers in our area reported Thursday. Please note the worker could live in another county and would count towards county numbers there.
- Perdue Farms, Ohio County (293 positive employees, 1 employee death)
- Specialty Food Group, Daviess County (41 positive employees)
- Tyson Foods (Green River), Henderson County (99 positive employees)
