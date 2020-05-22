Warrick Co. man handed 40-year prison sentence in baby death case

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Thaddious Rice has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for neglect of a dependent.
Earlier this year, Rice was found guilty in the 2017 death of 10-month-old Jaxson Wheeler.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Rice was watching the baby while the boy's mother was working, and took the baby to the E.R. on April 10, 2017.
Rice claims he fell down the stairs, which caused the baby's injuries.
The Warrick County Coroner says Wheeler died from blunt force trauma to the head.
