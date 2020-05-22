Warmer weather with daily rain chances

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few spotty showers are possible this evening, but our rain chances will increase as a warm front pushes through the Tri-State Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 60s by the end of the night.
The models are not handling this system very well, so there is some uncertainty in this forecast, but it looks like the best chance for rain Saturday will be during the morning hours with the passage of that warm front followed by more isolated rain chances in the afternoon and evening.
After that warm front moves off to our east-northeast, our weather pattern sort of stalls out, and we will be left in a warm, humid and unstable atmosphere for several days.
High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70° throughout this weekend and most of next week.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will bubble up each afternoon and evening Sunday through Thursday, then that rain will taper off each night once we lose the energy from the sun.
That means we are not talking about a washout for Memorial Day weekend or the following week, but you will need to keep an eye on the sky and have a backup plan with a place to seek shelter if a thunderstorm pops up during any outdoor activities.
We will finally see a change in that weather pattern a full seven days from now as a cold front moves through the Tri-State Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing us a more organized line of showers and storms followed by some slightly cooler temperatures. However, since that is still a full week away, it is too early to flesh out any details.
