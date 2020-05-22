Tri-State high school seniors awarded as 2020 US Presidential Scholars

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another class of high school students were named U.S. Presidential Scholars on Thursday. Out of the 161 winners, two of them attend school in our part of Indiana.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program awards students that excel both inside and outside of the classroom. Only four students across the Hoosier State were chosen as distinguished honorees, including Signature School’s Ankush Dhawan and Castle High School’s Daelyn Quinn.
The two seniors are a part of the 56th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, which acknowledges students’ accomplishments in academics, the arts, as well as career and technical fields. 5,300 candidates across the country qualified for the award this year.
Dhawan and Quinn say they’re both honored to be selected, and praised each of their families and school systems for helping them accomplish this prestigious goal.
“They really recognized my work in high school and that just shows that the people around me have been very hopeful," Dhawan said. "My teachers here at (Signature School), my principal Mrs. Hitchcock, and then also my teachers like Mr. Thread - just everybody at Signature has been very helpful.”
“It just makes me feel so thankful for all the opportunities I’ve had here," Quinn said. "My whole neighborhood has been so supportive. My family, my friends, my teacher that’s nominated along with me - Mrs. Miller - she’s amazing, and just all my teachers at Castle that have just really helped me to get here.”
Dhawan will attend Stanford University in the fall, alongside his brother who’s already enrolled.
Quinn plans to attend the University of South Florida, where she will major in cell and molecular biology in hopes of one day becoming a surgeon.
