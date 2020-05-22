Traffic Alert: State Road 64 West of Princeton to close in June

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that State Road 64 in Princeton will be closed, starting June 1 for a pavement rehabilitation project.
The road will be closed just west of Lyle’s Station Road to the business district in Princeton.
Transportation officials say during this project, crews will mill down and resurface the roadway.
The road will be closed to through traffic during the project.
There will be detours following US 41, State Road 168 and State Road 65.
They say work is expected to be complete by the end of July, depending on weather conditions.
