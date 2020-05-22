Tens of thousands file unemployment insurance claims in southwest IN

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The unemployment rate for Indiana increased by more than 13% from March to April, according to state data.
Greg Wathen, the President of the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana, said his department tracks unemployment insurance claims throughout the region.
As of May 9, Wathen reports that more than 26,000 people have made unemployment claims in southwest Indiana.
“It doesn’t necessarily, exactly equate with the unemployment rate, but it’s an indicator of what activity, so it mirrors very closely to what Indiana is doing," Wathen said. "I would think that we would be a little lower than what Indiana is overall, but we knew this was coming.”
Looking at these numbers throughout the state, Wathen says it could be a slow walk back to normalcy.
“Maybe one of the best things that people can do, if they feel comfortable with it, is start purchasing, if they can do so," Wathen said. "Go back to their normal routines of buying things, that they did before. If you have maybe deferred a payment on a new car, or some furniture, or something as simple going out to dinner, that is some of the best things you can do to help our economy start recovering.”
