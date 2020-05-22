Summer Like Weather Arrives

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Warmer weather with skies becoming mostly cloudy today as high temps jump into the upper 70’s to 80-degrees. Scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon.
The arrival of summer like weather sets-up through Memorial Day with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Saturday-Sunday…mostly cloudy/some sun and warmer with high temps in the mid-80’s Memorial Day, mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. With higher heat and humidity, there is a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. However, the upper level winds are less conducive to widespread severe weather.
