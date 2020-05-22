Sandy Lee Songfest in Henderson cancelled for 2020

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Sandy Lee Songwriters Festival board and committee members announced Friday that the 2020 Sandy Lee Songfest that was set for July has been cancelled.
They say they made the decision out of respect to the health and wishes of both songwriters and music enthusiasts as well as public health guidelines.
“We love the Songfest, but our first priority is the safety of the writers, audience, and crew," said Songest Co-Chair Susie Watkins, "We will begin to plan the 2021 festival as soon as we are able and work to make it the best one yet!”
The Sandy Lee Songfest is conducted “in the round,” with songwriters and dozens of audience members in very close proximity.
Audience members are normally seated nearly shoulder to shoulder, and the Songfest board noted that exceeds both Gov. Andy Beshear’s guidance to not exceed mass gatherings in excess of 50 people and to maintain social distancing of six feet.
Songfest officials say to continue to watch their website and social media pages for up-to-date information.
The 2021 Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters will be held July 28 through July 31.
