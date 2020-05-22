The Rotary Club of Henderson hosts virtual meeting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - For the first time in nearly ten weeks, the Rotary Club of Henderson met today - virtually.
Dorsey Ridley, director of legislative services for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, was the special guest for Thursday’s meeting. He shared a recap of the state’s journey through the COVID-19 pandemic thus far.
“This morning, I turned to this little dot I have called Siri," Ridley said. “I said, ‘Siri, how many days has it been since March 6th?’ I was given 76 days. In 76 days, folks, things have really changed.”
Ridley also shared a bit of hope for the future of the state.
“Taking a phrase out of our Kentucky song,” Ridley said. "The sunshine will shine bright back to our Kentucky home.”
The Rotary Club of Henderson says meetings will be held via Zoom for the coming weeks.
“This operation today, Zoom, is working, not as well as being in person,” Ridley said. “Not as warm and fuzzy, and I get that. We will get back to part of that.”
Leaders in Thursday’s meeting also recognized seven scholarship recipients, noting that only one scholarship remains. Applications for the Jim and Nyla Tillotson Scholarship are due Friday night.
Click here for more information on this scholarship and future Rotary Club meetings.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.