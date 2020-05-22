Owensboro church delays restart date for in-person services due to COVID-19 exposure

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One local church is having to push back on its start date to resume in-person services due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
Bellevue Baptist Church in Owensboro had planned to hold a drive-in prayer service this weekend and was scheduled to restart in-person services on May 31.
A church staff member was recently exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The entire staff has since been tested and is waiting for results.
Church leadership is working on an extensive cleaning plan. When the church does reopen, it will only be at 33% capacity.
The church hopes to announce a new reopening date next week, but a senior pastor says it won’t be too long before an announcement is made.
“This slight delay has more to do with the fact that while we’re waiting on test results," Greg Faulls, a senior pastor at Bellevue Baptist Church said. “We can’t be in preparation mode to make sure all of those things are in place, and that’s delayed our process."
Leaders at Bellevue Baptist Church add they have had a lot of success with their online streaming services, and Faulls hopes to continue expanding those streams.
