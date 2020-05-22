New cases in our Indiana counties; state deaths up 27

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, Indiana State Department of Health reported 493 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 and 27 more have passed away.
The state’s total case number sits at 30,409 and has a total 1,791 COVID-19 related deaths.
Locally, the Indiana coronavirus map is showing that two more people in Dubois County have tested positive, bringing their county total to 171 cases.
Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Spencer counties are showing an additional case in each county.
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 230 cases, 2 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 171 cases, 2 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 158 cases, 26 deaths
- Perry Co. - 28 cases
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 13 cases, 1 death
- Spencer Co. - 14 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 5 cases
