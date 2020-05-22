Madisonville, Hopkins Co. officials hold Memorial Day ceremony for fallen soldiers

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County officials honored its fallen soldiers as Memorial Day rolls around the corner this weekend.
Local officials held a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Veterans Memorial on North Main Street in Madisonville on Friday. The ceremony honors veterans who have passed.
Members from the Madisonville Police Department, Madisonville Fire Department and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office were all in attendance.
County leaders say they’re proud to honor our veterans and soldiers currently serving our country.
“As we look at our military service now and the things that they’re doing, they’re spread across all over the world - it’s a tough job," Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield said. "And I think that this holiday really helps us bring to the forefront of our minds the service that the young men and women are still doing for our country today.”
Hundreds of American flags were spread out across the Veterans Memorial as another symbol of appreciation.
