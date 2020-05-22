Jasper’s Strassenfest canceled, organizers say you can still help nonprofits

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper’s Strassenfest is canceled this year, but organizers say there’s one way you can keep the festival’s spirit alive.
It’s one of the main fundraisers of the year for nonprofits, and without it, many of them will fall short of their goals.
The executive director of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce is still encouraging people to donate in some way.
“Instead of maybe going to the Strassenfest and buying an elephant ear or whatever you might buy there, take that money and write a check to that club that would have sponsored that food or that event that you wanted to support," said Nancy Eckerle, executive director of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.
Eckerle says to donate to these nonprofits, call the chamber of commerce. Organizers say Strassenfest is in the planning stages all year around.
