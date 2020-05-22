Hamilton Pointe resident celebrates COVID-19 recovery

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Just days after her 90th Birthday, Hamilton Pointe resident Helen Miller was diagnosed with COVID-19 and placed in an isolation unit for over a month.
However, Miller has since fully recovered, so her family, friends and senior living staff celebrated at a distance on Friday afternoon
Her loved ones wished Miller and two other recovered patients well as they returned to their regular rooms.
“Now she is back in her regular room and we are going to get to see her for the first time in a month and a half, and get to see a smile on her face again,” Miller’s son-in-law John Schultz said.
Miller told 14 News that she plans to enjoy the rest of the evening talking with family over the phone and settling back into her room.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.