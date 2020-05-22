Evansville Sig School holds end-of-year parade for students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Signature School held a drive-in parade on Thursday to celebrate the end of the school year.
Students had the opportunity to drive into the downtown campus to pick up their things as summer break officially began.
14 News spoke with one student who stopped by the school to say one final goodbye.
“It’s really awesome because today was supposed to be the day we graduated," senior Lysia Allerellie said. “So the fact that they’re doing this and making it feel like a graduation, it’s a really nice send off from the school I’ve loved for four years.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.