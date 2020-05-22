EPD: Sebree man arrested after running from police in stolen car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Sebree man was arrested in Evansville after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen car.
Officers say they were dispatched to the 2700 block of S. Alvord Boulevard in reference to a person with a gun. Police say the caller said 25-year-old Christopher Courtney had pointed a gun at him and his family before leaving.
The victims told officers that during an argument Courtney pulled out a revolver and pointed it at the victims, including a victim’s six-year-old son. They say Courtney threatened to shoot them all before leaving the scene in a black Ford Mustang.
According to the affidavit, a detective was in the area and found the suspect’s car and ran the plate, discovering it was stolen out of Webster County, Kentucky.
Officers then tried to pull Courtney over, but say he continued driving, and they had to end the pursuit.
They say dispatch advised them that citizens had been reporting a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly near Green River Road.
Officers were taking the Green River Road exit from I-69 when they say they saw two people walking away from a Mustang. They say they watched the two climb over the guardrail and start walking toward Fickas Road.
Officers followed and saw the subjects walking in the 3500 block of Fickas Road. Police say they watched Courtney reach into the waistband of his shorts and drop an item near a detached garage on Fickas.
EPD units arrived and placed Courtney in custody. Officers say they found a revolver in the area where they saw him drop something.
Courtney is facing several charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement and auto theft.
