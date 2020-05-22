Allegiant Air resuming flights to OWB Airport

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Allegiant Air is returning to the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.
Airport Director Rob Barnett told 14 News that Allegiant Air originally planned to suspend flights out of Owensboro through September because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
However, the airline will now be offering flights again on Mondays and Fridays
OWB saw a sharp decline in commercial airline sales due to the pandemic. Barnett says those numbers have begun to increase in recent weeks.
“The bookings are increasing daily, so it’s a sign of normalcy to the airport in full operations,” Barnett said. “We’re very pleased to welcome Allegiant’s passengers and Allegiant’s crew back to the airport.”
Barnett says the airport has been working on several different improvement projects during their downtime.
