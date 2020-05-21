Warmer with daily rain chances through next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Warmer weather is on the way, but it comes with daily rain chances.
A stray shower is possible this evening, mainly in western Kentucky, but most of the Tri-State will stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Any rain we do see will taper off once the sun sets. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and 60s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 50s by Friday morning.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Most of the day will be dry, but isolated showers and even a few thunderstorms may pop up Friday afternoon and evening. Those showers will then taper off Friday night as they lose the energy from the sun.
However, rain chances return by early Saturday morning as a warm front pushes through the Tri-State. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible on and off throughout the day, but there will still be plenty of dry time. That warm front will keep overnight lows very mild in the mid 60s Friday night into Saturday morning and will send our high temperatures soaring into the low to mid 80s Saturday afternoon.
Behind that warm front, we settle into a rather summer-like pattern that continues through next week. Our weather will be warmer and more humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70°. Although large portions of each day will likely be dry, scattered showers and storms and thunderstorms will bubble up each afternoon in the heat of the day then taper back off each night.
