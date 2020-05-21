Vanderburgh Co. courts set to begin reopening on Tues.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County courts will start to reopen next week with precautionary measures.
Judge Les Shively announced in a press conference Thursday that Superior Court will open on May 26
Misdemeanor court will restart on June 1 and traffic court will resume on June 8.
To help with social distancing constraints, Judge Shively says that small claims court, misdemeanor and juvenile court will all be conducted at Old National Events Plaza until July 6.
Everyone will have their temperature taken at the door, face masks are required and no purses or bags will be allowed inside the buildings.
Judge Shively says the courtrooms will be set up to where people can maintain their social distance.
“If you walk into the courtrooms, we’re already ready for Tuesday,” Judge Shively said. “The places where you can sit are marked so as to result in six-foot distancing requirement.”
Judge Shively says the courts will decide if they need to re-evaluate these precautions after July 6.
