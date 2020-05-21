Thurs. is last day to request mail-in absentee ballot in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday is the last day for voters to request a mail-in an absentee ballot in Indiana.
That voting option will likely be popular during this year’s election due to the social distancing guidelines.
In order to vote by mail in the upcoming primary election, you must fill out a form and submit it to the county election office by 11:59 local time.
All registered voters in Indiana are eligible to vote using an absentee ballot.
Indiana’s primary election is on June 2nd.
