Panther Creek Bridge indefinitely closed due to crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Panther Creek Bridge on KY-81 has been indefinitely closed due to an unexpected crash.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the structure was hit by an oversized load that damaged every cross member along the top portion of the bridge in southern Daviess County.
Traffic on KY-81 will be rerouted along a marked detour. State officials warn those driving along the detour to proceed with caution.
State officials say nearly 5,200 vehicles drive across the Panther Creek Bridge every day.
As of now, transportation officials have no information about the driver of the vehicle or when the crash occurred.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at 270-339-2787 or the Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313.
