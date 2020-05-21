More Clouds; Scattered Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A slow moving area of low pressure will keep clouds firmly entrenched across the area. Patchy drizzle this morning then scattered rain during the afternoon with high temps in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.
Friday, brighter skies and warmer as high temps jump into the upper 70’s. Scattered rain possible during the afternoon…mainly over western Kentucky.
Saturday-Memorial Day…partly sunny and warmer with high temps in the low to mid-80’s. Daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. With higher heat and instability, there is the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms.
