Madisonville sports complex put on hold due to COVID-19

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Community leaders say the city is still planning to construct a new sports complex, but the COVID-19 pandemic may slow down the building process.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said this progress includes being able to get their survey on the property done, as well as getting engineering studies finished. Cotton says the delay is due to COVID-19 changing the way on how these processes work.
“We’ll have to watch kind of how we’re moving forward, but we are still going to be moving forward," Cotton said. "It’s something that we know that this community wants, so we want to make sure that we can provide that for them.”
Cotton says that officials are working on securing the property. He also told 14 News that challenges will exist when it comes to funding as they move forward
Meanwhile, Cotton says the more work that officials can get now, the better off they will be in the long run. This work includes getting the ground ready and preliminary drawings done.
