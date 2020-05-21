KY restaurants prepare to resume in-person dining this weekend

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Beginning on Friday, restaurants throughout the commonwealth will be allowed to welcome back customers for in-person dining.
“We are so excited to be opening," Oralis Radilla, owner of Don Mario’s said. “Our staff is ready to go. We’re ready to go. We’re just ready to be back to normal.”
While many restaurants will continue to stick to curbside, takeout and delivery only, other establishments like Don Mario’s and Fetta Speciality Pizza are preparing to open their doors.
“We just thought we would kind of test the waters this weekend and see where we landed," Shea McWherter, owner of Fetta said.
However, things will look a lot different for both workers and customers.
“There’s a lot of guidelines to follow, but it’s nothing impossible," Radilla said.
Restaurants are allowed to open at 33% indoor capacity and unlimited seating outside, as long as social distancing is ensured.
“We’ll have certain tables marked off where people aren’t to sit at," McWherter said. “Of course, as we said our employees will be wearing masks, continually sanitizing. This area out here on the patio, the tables will be spaced out to observe proper social distancing."
Many spots in downtown Owensboro are taking advantage of the city’s encroachment permit.
“Outside with our new encroachment permit and some of our wonderful neighbors, we’re going to be able to sit at least 78 people outside this weekend," Radilla said.
The permit allows restaurants access to sidewalk and street space for additional outdoor seating options.
“We hope it’s going to be a good turnout," McWherter said. “We hope that all the downtown restaurants have a good showing tomorrow."
For Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has not given any specific dates, but he says they hope to reopen bars and allow groups of 50 people by July.
