Henderson Co. Schools Summer Food Service progam starts Thurs.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Summer Food Service Program starts Thursday.
Meal pickups will be once a week on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Program officials say meals are provided for free for any child age 18 and younger. They say meals will be provided on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Each child will receive a total of 12 meals including breakfast and lunch for the week.
Summer Food Service School sites:
- Bend Gate Elementary School
- East Heights Elementary School
- Jefferson Elementary School
Students do not have to be enrolled in the school where they pick up meals.
Summer Food Service Community Grab & Go Sites:
- Corydon Baptist Church & Geneva Store
- Saddlebrook Apts & Sunset Lane/Racetrack Rd Trailer Park
- Fair Acres Apts & Ashford Mobile Home Park Area
- Cambridge Pointe Apartments
- Housing Authority, Arbor Drive, Cottages of Henderson
- Bellfield Baptist Church
- Adams Lane & Woodview Apts
- Beals Church & Spottsville School
The route will run every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Program officials say to listen for the bus to honk to indicate that it is on-site.
Your child must meet the bus to receive the meals. There will be no home delivery.
The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) ensures that children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.