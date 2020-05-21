Green River District reporting 10 additional COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported that 10 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of those new cases, there are four in Daviess County, three in Henderson County, and three in Ohio County.
Green River health officials say their district-wide total sits at 609 cases. They say 444 people have now recovered.
According to the Hopkins County coronavirus page, they have no new cases or deaths in the county. They still have a total of 217 cases and 27 deaths. The web page also shows that 159 people have recovered.
Here are the case numbers for our Kentucky counties.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 480 cases, 7 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 295 cases, 5 deaths, 226 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 217 cases, 27 deaths, 159 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 144 cases, 85 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 101 cases, 4 deaths, 73 recovered
- Webster Co. - 33 cases, 28 recovered
- McLean Co. - 21 cases, 1 death, 18 recovered
- Union Co. - 9 cases, 8 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 6 cases, 6 recovered
These are the numbers for food plant workers in our area reported Thursday. Please note the worker could live in another county and would count towards county numbers there.
- Perdue Farms, Ohio County (293 positive employees, 1 employee death)
- Specialty Food Group, Daviess County (41 positive employees)
- Tyson Foods (Green River), Henderson County (99 positive employees)
